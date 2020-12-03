DV Vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

The Dambulla Viiking (JS) and Kandy Tuskers (KT) are slated to feature in the 10th league match of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Tuesday, December 3. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our DV vs KT match prediction, DV vs KT playing 11 and DV vs KT Dream11 team.

DV vs KT live: DV vs KT Dream11 prediction and preview

The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for both the participating teams at this crucial juncture. The Dambulla Viiking have been the more impressive team out of the two. Having played three matches in the tournament so far, the side have lost only a single game. They are coming into the game after a comprehensive win over Colombo Kings and will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the fixture.

Kandy Tuskers have struggled to score victories consistently. The team started their campaign against Colombo Kings and lost the encounter in a thrilling Super Over. This is the second time that the two teams will clash in the Lanka Premier League. Viiking were victorious in their earlier fixture, where they won by 4 runs (D/L). With only a single win in four matches, the Tuskers are currently placed at the fourth place on the points table, whereas Dambulla Viiking occupy the third spot.

DV vs KT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DV vs KT Dream11 team

DV squad for DV vs KT Dream11 team

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Naveeshan, Sachindu Colombage, Sundeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara.

KT squad for DV vs KT Dream11 team

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor

DV vs KT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from DV vs KT playing 11

S Patel

D Shanaka

A Gunaratne

K Perera

DV vs KT match prediction: DV vs KT Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Perera

Batsmen: A Gunaratne (vc), K Mendis, B Taylor, U Tharanga

All-rounders: S Patel (c), D Shanaka

Bowlers: Naveen-Ul-Haq, Anwar-Ali, S Colombage

DV vs KT live: DV vs KT Dream11 prediction

As per our DV vs KT Dream11 prediction, Dambulla Viiking will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DV vs KT Dream11 prediction, top picks and DV vs KT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DV vs KT live does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Lanka Premier League Instagram

