DVE Vs BGR Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will battle it out against Botanic Gardens Rangers (BGR) in the second match on Day 6 in the Vincy Premier T10 League on Wednesday, May 27. The DVE vs BGR live match will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the DVE vs BGR live streaming details, DVE vs BGR live telecast in India details, DVE vs BGR live match details and where to access the DVE vs BGR live scores.

Also read: DVE Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

DVE vs BGR live scores: Vincy Premier T10 League details

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches. Three matches are scheduled to be played in one day. The DVE vs BGR live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Also read: SPB Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

DVE vs BGR live scores: DVE vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 League pitch and weather report

Fans can expect the weather to be partly sunny with showers and temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C with 78 percent humidity, according to AccuWeather. The Arnos Vale Ground has hosted 15 T10 matches with 10 of them being won by the team batting first.

Also Read: FCS Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

DVE vs BGR live scores: DVE vs BGR live streaming details, GRD vs DVE live telecast in India

For the DVE vs BGR live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the DVE vs BGR live match. There will be no DVE vs BGR live telecast in India on TV. The DVE vs BGR live streaming of the GRD vs DVE live match will begin at 8 pm IST. For the DVE vs BGR live scores and DVE vs BGR live match details, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

Also read: West Indies Test Cricketers Resume Training After COVID-19 Hiatus

DVE vs BGR live scores: DVE vs BGR squad details

With the details about DVE vs BGR live streaming and DVE vs BGR live scores done and dusted, here's a look at the Vincy Premier League DVE vs BGR squads.

DVE vs BGR live streaming, DVE vs BGR match squad: BGR

Kesrick Williams (C), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

DVE vs BGR live streaming, DVE vs BGR match squad: DVE

Deron Greaves, Lindon James (c and wk), Kensley Joseph, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Ojay Matthews, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

(IMAGE: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE INSTAGRAM)