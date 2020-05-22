DVE Vs FCS Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report For Vincy Premier League Match 3

Dark View Explorers is all set to take on Fort Charlotte Strikers in the third and final match of Day 1 in the inaugural Vincy Premier League tournament. The Vincy Premier League tournament is a six-team tournament, where the six franchises will be facing each other in a span of 10 days to become the championa of the inaugural Vincy Premier League. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming DVE vs FCS live match, DVE vs FCS live streaming, DVE vs FCS live telecast in india and DVE vs FCS live scores.

DVE vs FCS live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from 22nd May to 31st May with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be played in one day and the entire tournament will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

DVE vs FCS live streaming: Vincy Premier League Pitch and Weather report

For the DVE vs FCS match, the chances of rain showers are very minimal and fans can expect a full match without any stoppages. Coming to the pitch report, the pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat with slower bowlers being the key for both the sides with the captain winning the toss most likely to bat first.

🏏 DAY 1️⃣



MATCH.1

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers [ 8: 30 AM ] [ 6 PM IST ]



MATCH. 2

Botanic Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers [10 : 30AM ] [ 8 PM IST ]



MATCH . 3

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers [12 : 30 PM] [ 10 PM IST ] #VincyPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Kz3wnoydfN — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 22, 2020

DVE vs FCS live streaming: Where to watch DVE vs FCS live telecast in India

Fans can enjoy the DVE vs FCS live streaming by going onto Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the DVE vs FCS live match. The DVE vs FCS live streaming will begin at 10:00 PM IST. For the DVE vs FCS live score and Vincy Premier League live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of the tournament. However, there is no DVE vs FCS live telecast in India on television.

DVE vs FCS live match: DVE vs FCS full squad details

Now that we have given you details about DVE vs FCS live streaming, check out the DVE vs FCS full squad details for DVE vs FCS live match

DVE vs FCS full squad: Dark View Explorers full squad

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.

DVE vs FCS full squad: Fort Charlotte Strikers full squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams