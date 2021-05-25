DVE Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier League Preview

The Dark View Explorers will take on the Grenadine Divers in the 21st match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 25, 2021. Here is our DVE vs GRD Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs GRD preview

Currently in second and second-last places on the Vincy Premier League T10 points table respectively, the Dark View Explorers and the Grenadine Divers will go head to head on Tuesday, May 25. With five wins and just one loss, the Explorers have remained consistent through the series and are prime contenders for the finals. A win in this game will take them into first place above the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Meanwhile, with just two wins from their seven games in the league so far, the Divers are in dire straits this season. Unlikely to make it to the playoffs, the side will hope to avenge their 35 run defeat to the Explorers from earlier in the season. Their last game, against the Fort Charlotte Strikers, ended in a 39-run defeat for them. However, as they have shown previously in their defeat of the defending champions, the Le Soufriere Hikers, the team is capable of surprises.

DVE vs GRD player record

Shammon Hopper and Romano Pierre - 2nd and 7th on the top scorers list so far - will be the best batsmen for the Explorers. Meanwhile, Shem Browne and Asif Hooper, who are 6th and 8th on this table will lead the charge for the Divers. With nine wickets, Luke Wilson will be the best bowler from either side this game.

DVE vs GRD: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 20

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

DVE vs GRD Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

GRD: Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper(c), Romario Grant(wk), Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne, Javed Williams

DVE: Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams

DVE vs GRD best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Romano Pierre, Luke Wilson

Vice-Captain – Deron Greaves, Dean Browne

Luke Wilson and Dean Browne will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James

Batsmen – Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd

All-Rounders – Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Asif Hooper

Bowlers – Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Razine Browne

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Prediction

According to our DVE vs GRD Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers will edge past the Divers and win this match.

Note: The DVE vs GRD player record and as a result, the DVE vs GRD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DVE vs GRD Dream11 team and DVE vs GRD prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram