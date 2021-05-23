DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For VPL T10 League

Match 17 of the Vincy Premier League T10 for the 2021 season is all set to take place between the Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers. The 17th match between the Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers is set to take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown starting from 9 p.m. (IST) on Sunday, May 23. Here’s the DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction including the player record and the DVE vs LSH best team prediction before the match for the Dream11 fantasy league.

As of May 22, the La Soufriere Hikers are on the top of the Vincy Premier League points table. The LSH have won all of their last 4 matches in the league gaining 8 points, which put them on the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the Dark View Explorers are just behind them in the number 2 position after winning 4 out of their 5 matches gaining 8 points.

DVE vs LSH player record in the fantasy league

Shammon Hooper will be the batsman to look out for in DVE vs LSH encounter. In his last match against the BGR, Hooper scored a brilliant 63 runs in just 29 balls while hitting 6 fours and 4 sixes. Although he did not bat the last match, Dean Browne will still be a favourite pick for the fantasy league. He has scored 79 runs in his last 4 matches while managing to take 2 wickets for his team.

Kemron Strough will be the preferred player from the LSH team as he picked up 3 wickets in the match against Fort Charlotte Strikers. In his 2 over spell, he managed to concede just 6 runs. Dillion Douglas is known for his all-round performance and will be a favourite pick as well.

Probable Playing XI for DVE vs LSH Dream11 team

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (c/wk), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams.

La Soufriere Hikers: Anson Latchman (wk), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (c), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough

Captain and Vice-captain selection for DVE vs LSH best team

Captain – Dillion Douglas

Vice-captain – Shammon Hooper

The favourable DVE vs LSH Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - A Latchman, S Brown

Batsmen - R Pierre, Shammon Hooper (VC), D Douglas (C), D Maloney

All-rounders - D Greaves, D Browne

Bowlers - L Wilson, K Strough, J Harry

Match 17 will be seeing the table-toppers go against each other to maintain the top positions in the points table. As per the DVE vs LSH player record, both the team are an equal match to each other in the league. However considering their last match, the DVE team would have a slight edge.

Note: The DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

