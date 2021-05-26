DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 League Preview

The Dark View Explorers will take on the Le Soufriere Hikers in the 24th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 26, 2021. Here is our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs LSH preview

The two best teams of the season, the Dark View Explorers and Le Soufriere Hikers will bring up the last match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. One of the most consistent sides in the tournament, the Hikers are in 3rd place on the table with five wins from seven games and have ten points to their name. The defending champions this year, the side could qualify as the No.2 team if they win this match with enough of a margin to overtake the Fort Charlotte Strikers, who are in second place.

Meanwhile, in first place on the table, the Dark View Explorers have lost just one of their seven matches so far, earning a massive 12 points as they go through to the playoffs. Playing their last group stage game of the tournament, the team will probably end their run as the top side in the draw considering their high net run rate of +2.006. The last match between the Explorers and the Hikers ended with an 11 run win for the Explorers.

DVE vs LSH player record

Dillon Douglas (LSH), Shammon Hooper (DVE) and Desron Maloney (LSH) - currently the 2nd, 3rd and 5th batsmen in the tournament respectively - will be the top batsmen this game. With 11 wickets to his name, Luke Wilson - the No.1 bowler in the league - will be the pick of the bowlers for the Explorers. Meanwhile, following behind him in second place with 10 wickets, Benniton Stapleton will be the best bowler for the Hikers.

DVE vs LSH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 35% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 8 of 22

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

DVE: Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson, Maxwell Edwards

LSH: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Camano Cain, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Javid Harry

DVE vs LSH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Romano Pierre, Desron Maloney, Shammon Hooper

Vice-Captain – Luke Wilson, Dillon Douglas

Romano Pierre and Luke Wilson will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James

Batsmen – Romano Pierre, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas

All-Rounders – Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper

Bowlers – Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton, Kemron Strough

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction

According to our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, Le Soufriere Hikers are likely to edge past the Divers and win this match.

Note: The DVE vs LSH player record and as a result, the DVE vs LSH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

