DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 League Qualifier

The Dark View Explorers will take on the Le Soufriere Hikers in the 1st qualifier of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 28, 2021. Here is our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs LSH preview

Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021, will see the Dark View Explorers and Le Soufriere Hikers, battle it out for the first spot in the finals. Playing their third match against each other in the series, both teams will hope to emulate their earlier victories over the other in this game. Having finished the group stage as the top team, with 12 points from six wins and eight losses, the Dark View Explorers lost their last fixture against the Hikers by 7 wickets but won their earlier one by 11 runs.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, the Hikers had a similar run, winning six of their eight games to end the group stage with 12 points. Coming in as the No.2 team, they will be confident owing to their victory over the Explorers just a few days ago. Hoping to avoid the more circuitous route to the finals - which would involve defeating the winner of the eliminator between the Salt Pond Breakers and the Fort Charlotte Strikers - both teams will hope to win this game and earn a direct place in the finals.

DVE vs LSH player record

Dillon Douglas (243), Shammon Hooper (191) and Romano Pierre (180) - currently the 1st, 4th and 5th ranked batsmen in the tournament respectively - will be the top batsmen this game. With 11 wickets to his name, Luke Wilson - the No.1 bowler in the league - will be the pick of the bowlers for the Explorers. Meanwhile, following behind him in second place with 10 wickets, Benniton Stapleton will be the best bowler for the Hikers.

DVE vs LSH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 25% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 9 of 24

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

DVE: Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson, Maxwell Edwards

LSH: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Camano Cain, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Javid Harry

DVE vs LSH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Romano Pierre, Desron Maloney, Shammon Hooper

Vice-Captain – Luke Wilson, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton

Dillon Douglas and Shammon Hooper will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James

Batsmen – Romano Pierre, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas

All-Rounders – Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper

Bowlers – Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton, Kemron Strough

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction

According to our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, Le Soufriere Hikers are likely to edge past the Divers and win this match.

Note: The DVE vs LSH player record and as a result, the DVE vs LSH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram