DVE Vs LSH Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier League Live

Dark View Explorers (DVE) are scheduled to take on La Soufriere Hikers (LHS) in the fourth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier League tournament. The DVE vs LSH live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. The DVE vs LSH live match is scheduled to start at 6 pm IST on May 23. Here's a look at te DVE vs LSH live streaming details, and pitch and weather report for the DVE vs LSH live match.

DVE vs LSH live streaming details and preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming DVE vs LSH live match is the first of the triple-header scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at the venue.

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

Vincy Premier League live streaming: DVE vs LSH live streaming: Squad updates

Vincy Premier League live streaming: DVE vs LSH live scores: DVE Squad

Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (c and wk), Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Denson Hoyte, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams.

Vincy Premier League live streaming: DVE vs LSH live scores: LSH Squad

Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain, Kimson Dalzell.

DVE vs LSH live scores and DVE vs LSH live streaming details

The DVE vs LSH live match is scheduled to be played on May 23 and will start at 6 pm IST. DVE vs LSH live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. For DVE vs LSH live scores, fans can visit the official Twitter page of the tournament.

Vincy Premier League live streaming: DVE vs LSH live streaming: Weather report

The weather conditions suggest the match will be played under mild cloud covers. For the DVE vs LSH live match, chances of rainfall are very minimal and fans can expect a full match without any stoppages.

DVE vs LSH live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex is expected to favour the bowlers in the morning match. So far, in the ongoing Vincy Premier League tournament, the average score batting first at this ground has been 71. A total of 80 while batting first could be a match-winning score at the venue.

