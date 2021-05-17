DVE Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier T10 Preview

The Dark View Explorers will take on the Salt Pond Breakers in the 6th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 17, 2021. Here is our DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs SPB preview

Runners-up in the last season and champions in 2019, the Salt Pond Breakers have had a great start to their Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 campaign. Currently in 3rd place, the side got the better of the Grenadine Divers by 11 runs in their opening fixture. Seon Sween and highly experienced skipper and former West Indies player Sunil Ambris have been the best performers for the Salt Pond Breakers so far.

Meanwhile, sitting atop the table with an impressive net run rate of +5.700, the Dark View Explorers will be highly confident as they come into this match. Having won their first match against the Botanical Gardens Ragers by 57 runs after bowling them out for just 26 runs, the team will hope to keep their brilliant form in this game. Romano Pierre and Sealron Williams will be the players to watch out for for the Dark View Explorers.

DVE vs SPB: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 2:00 PM local time, meaning that the game may be delayed. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 72% humidity and 20% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 68

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6/10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

DVE vs SPB Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

DVE: Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Lindon James (wk), Rayan Williams, Kody Horne, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson

SPB: Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (wk), Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris (c), Tijorn Pope, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

DVE vs SPB best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sunil Ambris, Dean Browne

Vice-Captain – Romano Pierre, Deron Greaves

Sunil Ambris and Romano Pierre will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Seon Sween

Batsmen – Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Rayan Williams

All-Rounders – Sunil Ambris, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves

Bowlers – Delorn Johnson, Sealron Williams, Jeremy Layne, Luke Wilson

DVE vs SPB Dream11 Prediction

According to our DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers are likely to edge past the Dark View Explorers and win this match.

Note: The DVE vs SPB player record and as a result, the DVE vs SPB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DVE vs SPB Dream11 team and DVE vs SPB prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram