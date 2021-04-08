Dwayne Bravo IPL 2021 Salary: How Much Has Dwayne Bravo Earned From IPL Over The Years?

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. The Caribbean star's transformation from a handy bowler to a death overs specialist has been truly magnificent. The IPL has played a major role in making Bravo the bowler he has become.

CSK vs DC: Dwayne Bravo IPL salary and total earnings

Bravo was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2008 auction, a franchise where he played for three years. During his three-year stint with Mumbai, Dwayne Bravo IPL salary was â‚¹60.2 lakhs, â‚¹73.6 lakhs and â‚¹69.4 lakh respectively. Ahead of IPL 2011, Bravo was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for a price of â‚¹92 lakh.

The next two years, Bravo was paid â‚¹1.05 crore and â‚¹1.06 crore respectively. The all-rounder's sensational performances earned him a massive salary hike. Dwayne Bravo's IPL salary in 2014 and 2015 was â‚¹4 crore annually. It is worth mentioning that Bravo missed the IPL 2014 due to injury but was paid his salary in full under 'Player Insurance Policy.'

After CSK was banned for two years in 2016 and 2017, Bravo played for Gujarat Lions where he was paid the same salary (â‚¹4 crore per year). The West Indian returned to CSK in 2018 and since then he has been earning â‚¹6.4 crore annually from his stint with the franchise. Bravo is once again set to represent the Men in Yellow in IPL 2021. Dwayne Bravo's IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹6.4 crore and overall it is â‚¹46.62 crore.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo's IPL 2021 form will be crucial in CSK's success in the tournament. Bravo will be back in action on Saturday, April 10 as CSK takes on Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game is set to get underway at 7:30 PM (IST).

CSK squad

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

How much is Dwayne Bravo net worth?

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Dwayne Bravo net worth is estimated to be $28 million (approximately â‚¹205 crore). The Dwayne Bravo net worth includes the income he receives from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as an international cricketer and from franchises from several T20 leagues across the world. He also earns through his multiple singles. In addition to these sources, Dwayne Bravo has a clothing brand in Barbados called DJBRAVO47, which contributes to his net worth.

Disclaimer: The above Dwayne Bravo net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Dwayne Bravo net worth figure.

