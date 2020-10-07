Dwayne Bravo Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life On 37th Birthday

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is widely considered as one of the greatest T20 all-rounders of all time. Having made his international debut in 2004, the Trinidadian was a crucial member of the West Indies side that won the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups. Additionally, Dwayne Bravo has also achieved much success on an individual note by participating in numerous T20 leagues across the world, especially in the renowned Indian Premier League (IPL).

The two-time T20 World Cup-winner turned 37 on Wednesday, October 7. To commemorate the occasion of 37th Dwayne Bravo birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary.

Dwayne Bravo birthday: How much is Dwayne Bravo net worth?

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Dwayne Bravo net worth is estimated to be $28 million (approximately ₹205 crore). The Dwayne Bravo net worth includes the income he receives from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as an international cricketer and from franchises from several T20 leagues across the world. He also earns through his multiple singles. In addition to these sources, Dwayne Bravo has a clothing brand in Barbados called DJBRAVO47, which contributes to his net worth.

Dwayne Bravo birthday: How much is Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window late in 2019, Dwayne Bravo was retained by the Chennai franchise from their squad of the previous season. As per the signing, the Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL salary for 2020 season is ₹6.4 crore ($897,000).

Dwayne Bravo birthday: Dwayne Bravo wife and cricketer’s personal life

Dwayne Bravo's wife is Regina Ramjit. She is a model by profession, based in Barbados. According to reports, they live in a luxurious house in Santa Cruz in Trinidad.

Dream11 IPL 2020 team Chennai celebrates Dwayne Bravo birthday

Our 47 turns 37 as the Calypso beats get louder. Here's to an ever cheerful Champion of a year ahead. 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/tVbb3hJ5jT — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020

Disclaimer: The above Dwayne Bravo net worth and Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL salary from Chennai information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Dwayne Bravo net worth and Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL salary figures.

