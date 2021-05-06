Dwayne Bravo Shockingly Snubbed By Kieron Pollard On Return To West Indies; Here Is How

The IPL 2021 had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. After the suspension of the IPL 2021, players have started retreating and moving back to their respective countries. Even though the IPL 2021 has been postponed, the West Indian players are all set to participate in the Caribbean Premier League 2021 in St Kitts & Nevis.

Trinbago Knight Riders announce retention list for 2021 season

The Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the KKR team franchises in the Caribbean Premier League announced their retention list for the 2021 season. Players like Kieron Pollard from the MI team and Sunil Narine from the KKR team in the IPL 2021 have found a place in the retention list. The TKR have retained 14 of their players who helped in maintaining a perfect record of winning all 12 matches in last year’s season.

However, the name of Dwayne Bravo was absent from the retention list and fans were disheartened by the absence of the Trinidadian all-rounder. Dwayne Bravo has been an important part of the TKR franchise in the history of CPL. The management already saw a perfect balance of match-winning players with the inclusion of Denesh Ramdin as well.

Dwayne Bravo to move to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The retention of Dwayne Bravo depended on the following factors. Dwayne Bravo is a strong Trinidadian cricketer and the TKR team already has a mix of young players in the squad, hence they were unlikely for too many new options. The retention of Pollard and Narine after the IPL suspension followed by 3 remaining places in the squad anyway meant that the chance of the ex-TKR captain Dwayne Bravo was negligible to be included in the team.

Kieron Pollard appointed as captain of TKR for the 2021 season

Kieron Pollard has already been handed his next responsibility in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. The CPL T20 Twitter handle announced on Thursday that Kieron Pollard will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2021 league. Kieron Pollard has previously led the TKR to the 2020 title of the CPL which saw the TKR lift the CPL Trophy for the 4th time in the history of the league.

Caribbean Premier League 2021

The Caribbean Premier League dates will see the tournament begin from August 28, 2021. According to the CPL 2021 schedule, all 33 matches of the tournament are set to take place in St Kitts & Nevis. The matches will be held in the iconic Warner Park Stadium. This year's CPL season has massive significance as it will be carried out just before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Image Source: CSK Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.