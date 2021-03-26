Dwayne Bravo Shows Off New Black & Gold Batting Gear Ahead Of New IPL Season With CSK

Dwayne Bravo is all geared up for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Friday, March 26, the legendary all-rounder took to his Instagram account and shared pictures of his black and gold batting gear. In the caption, Bravo wrote that he has signed a new contract with Sareen Sports, an Indian sports manufacturing company.

Dwayne Bravo Instagram post includes new batting gear

Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram account on Friday and shared snippets of his cricketing gear for the IPL 2021 season. He posted several pictures of his cricket bats, gloves as well as his pads. Bravo also showed off his entire gear collection through a short video. Here is a look at Dwayne Bravo’s IPL 2021 cricket gear.

Dwayne Bravo's bat collection, watch video

Dwayne Bravo IPL stats

The Dwayne Bravo IPL stats composes of some staggering numbers. The two-time IPL winner has played 140 matches across all IPL seasons. The CSK veteran all-rounder has aggregated 1,490 runs with five half-centuries at an average of 22.57. Bravo has also collected 153 wickets at an impressive bowling average of 24.81.

CSK team 2021

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

CSK will play their first match on April 10 against last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here is a look at the entire CSK IPL 2021 schedule, as revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month.

