Dwayne Bravo's Fun-filled Birthday Celebration Featuring MS Dhoni And Suresh Raina; WATCH

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday celebrated his 38th birthday with his IPL franchise team-mates Chennai Super Kings. Although the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their final league match against the Punjab Kings, the MS Dhoni-led squad indeed had a lot of fun off the field. First, it was Deepak Chahar who proposed to his girlfriend in the stadium, later the CSK team celebrated 'Champion' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's birthday in UAE.

CSK shared the video of Bravo's birthday celebration in which MS Dhoni holds the West Indies all-rounder from the back, and then various players like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu can be seen smashing cake on Birthday Boy's face.

CSK vs PBKS

Although CSK has already qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs, Punjab Kings on Thursday went on berserk courtesy of KL Rahul clean striking against Chennai. During Punjab Kings’ match against Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on Thursday, the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 Orange cap moved from PBKS skipper KL Rahul, to CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, before coming back to Rahul. Rahul started the match at the Dubai International Stadium, with the orange cap to his name, which was then passed on to Ruturaj Gaikwad after he scored 12 runs off 14 deliveries. After Gaikwad’s dismissal, his fellow opener du Plessis became the highest-scorer of the IPL 2021, with a knock of 76 runs off 55 balls.

However, KL Rahul then played a fiery and match-winning knock of 98 runs which pushed him ahead of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Coming back to IPL 2021 points table, the Chennai Super Kings will go into the IPL 2021 playoffs as one of the top two teams as the RCB opted to bowl first against DC. To climb to the second spot and for CSK to drop to the third, the Virat Kohli-led squad had to score around 200 runs and win by a margin of 163 runs. However, RCB skipper Virat Kohli decided to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals. Now, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 playoffs.

(Image: Chennai-IPL/Instagram)