MS Dhoni's Special Song By CSK Teammate Dwayne Bravo Named 'Helicopter 7' By THIS Person

West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo uploaded a tribute to MS Dhoni on his official YouTube channel on July 7. He recently revealed why his song for MS Dhoni was called 'Helicopter 7'. Bravo credited Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's wife came in with the suggestion for the name.

While speaking to ABP News, the CSK all-rounder stated how Sakshi Dhoni was instrumental in helping him put the song together. He had wanted to name the song as "No.7" however, ultimately he went with the suggestion of MS Dhoni's better half, Sakshi Dhoni after also taking considerations from Dhoni's fans. The song "Helicopter 7" was received with open arms by the fans and has amassed over 2 million hits on YouTube.

The Bravo Dhoni song is a tribute to the legendary MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket and CSK. Bravo also mentioned Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI President and former India captain, in his song. It was Sourav Ganguly who gave MS Dhoni his biggest break by pushing him up the order to No.3 in a 2005 ODI against Pakistan in Vizag, in which he went to score 148, which was his first ODI hundred.

Bravo added that he did not have any hint regarding Dhoni's retirement and he also did not want it to be a farewell song for the legend and wanted to highlight his achievements while he still was active in his cricket career.

Dhoni Retirement: Former India captain hangs his boots from international cricket

MS Dhoni took to Instagram on August 15 to announce his retirement from international cricket. It had been over a year since Dhoni played for India. His last match in national colours was the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

Bravo and Dhoni to reunite in IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 will mark the comeback of CSK captain MS Dhoni after his hiatus. 'Captain Cool' along with the CSK squad has reached Dubai ahead of the IPL 2020 and serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period. Dwayne Bravo will finish off his CPL 2020 commitments for his team Tribago Knight Riders and will join the CSK side soon.

The IPL 2020 is set to commence from September 19, with all the teams having to comply with the stringent guidelines set by the BCCI. The final is scheduled to take place on November 10.

