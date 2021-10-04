Dwayne Bravo's Son's Birthday Post Triggers Funny Banter Between Him And Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, who are currently competing in the IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively, engaged in hilarious banter over the birthday of Bravo's son. Both the players have been seen enjoying great camaraderie over the years, whether it is while playing for the West Indies, or even while playing for opposite teams, as in the IPL.

On his son's birthday, Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of DJ Bravo Jr, with the caption, "Today is your day! my firstborn son Djbravo jr happy birthday, daddy love you, Love you! #8 I’m sure u will have a great day lots of cake and ice cream."

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard engage in hilarious banter

After Dwayne Bravo wished his son a happy birthday on his Instagram handle, Kieron Pollard replied to the post in the comments section. The Mumbai Indians allrounder's reply read, "happy bday young bravo." Pollard's reply triggered the funny banter between the two.

Bravo then replied to Pollard's comment by telling him that his son was Pollard's 'son-in-law.' Pollard then told Bravo to 'stop dreaming' and asked him as to why he has been 'sleeping so late.' The post has received a lot of traction as several fans replied to the post by inserting laughing emojis.

IPL 2021 points table update: Chennai Super Kings at top

Dwayne Bravo's Chennai Super Kings not only sit at the top of the IPL 2021 points table, but have also confirmed their spot in the playoffs. With 18 points after 12 matches, another win could move them one step closer to qualifying in the top two spots, thereby giving them one additional shot to reach the final.

On the other hand, Kieron Pollard's Mumbai Indians currently sit in seventh place in the IPL 2021 points table, and they will have it all to do in their remaining two games. Not only will MI have to win both their matches to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but they will also need to hope that the results in the rest of the games go their way.