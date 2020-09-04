Dwayne Bravo's Special 'CPL Remix' Mesmerizes Kanye West; Watch Video

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game. The cricketer, who is currently plying his trade in the CPL 2020 for the Trinbago Knight Riders is a specialist in the shorter format of the game. Dwayne Bravo recently became the first bowler to pick 500 wickets in T20s. In addition to his cricketing achievements, Dwayne Bravo is also renowned for being a great performer, using his music skills to keep the audience entertained. In the latest video shared by CPL 2020 online, popular rapper Kanye West is also seen enjoying Dwayne Bravo’s tunes.

Kanye West plays Dwayne Bravo CPL remix

On September 3, CPL 2020’s social media handles shared a video of Kanye West playing at an event. In the video. Kanyw West is sitting in front of a keyboard, with Dwayne Bravo’s CPL remix playing in the background. As Kanye West played the Dwayne Bravo CPL remix, he is seen bobbing his head up and down, enjoying the tunes composed by the West Indian cricketer. The song being played is the ‘CPL, We come to play’ theme song composed and launched by Dwayne Bravo last year. Sharing the video, CPL 2020 tweeted that it looks like Kanye West is loving the Dwayne Bravo CPL mix.

Dwayne Bravo has composed several other songs as well

In recent times, Dwayne Bravo has come up with several interesting beats, which have been loved by fans all over. Some of Dwayne Bravo's songs, like 'Champion', 'The Chamiya Song' and 'We Are The Kings' have been big hits amongst Indian listeners. In the past, the cricketer has talked about how important music is to him. The cricketer has admitted that music comes naturally to him since he grew up in Trinidad and Tobago.

Bravo had also expressed his satisfaction with Indian fans, as he discussed how they have always supported his music, with India being one of his favourite destinations to perform. Earlier this year, media reports also suggested that Dwayne Bravo has planned on opening his own recording studio in Trinidad and Tobago. Speaking to Loop, the cricketer said that he plans on collaborating with artists and producers from all over the world.

While Dwayne Bravo is currently playing in the CPL 2020, he will soon be seen turning out for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. The all-rounder has been a crucial part of the outfit for several years now and will be hoping to use his experience to help CSK win their fourth IPL title this year. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to beginning from September 19, with the final set to take place on November 10.

Image Courtesy: CPL Twitter, PTI