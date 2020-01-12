DYA-W Vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Pakistan Cricket Board's National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship, 2019-20 kicked off on January 9, 2020. We look at match four of the three-team tournament between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters. Keep reading for the DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 preview, schedule, teams and other details of the match.
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.
Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020
Time: 12:00 PM IST
PCB Blasters are currently unbeaten in their opening two games having beaten the Dynamites in their first game before beating the Challengers in their next. When the sides met on January 9, Javeria Khan inspired-Blasters beat the PCB Dynamites by 25 runs. Jaweria Rauf and Javeria Khan are the two prime run-getters for the Blasters.
Meanwhile, the Dynamites played their second encounter against the Challengers on Saturday, January 11. Nahida Khan and Iram Javed have looked good with the bat for the Dynamites. Nashra Sandhu starred with the ball, picking four wickets against the Blasters, albeit she conceded 40 runs.
PCB Dynamites XI: Nahida Khan (C), Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima.
PCB Blasters XI: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Rauf, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Natalia Pervaiz, Huraina Sajjad, Anum Amin, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Tuba Hassan
Captain: Javeria Khan
Vice-captain: Nahida Khan
Wicketkeeper – Sidra Nawaz
Batters – Iram Javed, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf
All-Rounders – Kainat Imtiaz, Aliya Riaz
Bowlers – Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin
Blasters are the favourites to win the match against Dynamites.
Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.