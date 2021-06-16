DYK Rahul Dravid Reprimanded Raina For THIS Reason Amid 2006 Tri-series Against Australia?

Former Team India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has revealed why Rahul Dravid had reprimanded him over his choice of clothes during his early days at the international level. In fact, it was under Rahul Dravid's captaincy that Suresh Raina had started his international cricketing career in 2005 (during a tri-series in Sri Lanka that also involved West Indies).

Suresh Raina on getting scolded by Rahul Dravid

The incident dates back to 2006 when the Indian team was in Malaysia for a tri-series against the then world champions Australia and the Champions Trophy-holders West Indies. On that tour, the southpaw had once worn a t-shirt with something inappropriate written on it for which he was lectured by the 'Wall'.

The incident was narrated by Suresh Raina in his book titled ‘Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me'

“We were in Malaysia for a tri-series involving the West Indies and Australia. I walked into some shop in a mall and bought a new T-shirt. I was very happy with my purchase and walked out wearing it before bumping into Rahul Bhai. The T-shirt was a branded one: it had ‘FCUK’ written in bold letters right across the middle. I really had no idea what it meant or what it could be perceived as. I just liked how it looked on me", wrote Suresh Raina

“Do you know what you are wearing and walking around in? You are an Indian cricketer. You cannot be out in public with that written on your T-shirt", he added.

The veteran left-handed batsman then admitted he was so intimidated that he immediately went to the restroom and not only did he change his clothes but also threw that T-shirt in the dustbin.

Suresh Raina's international cricketing career

Suresh Raina had last played for India in the away limited-overs series against England in 2018. The UP cricketer was an integral part of Team India's 2011 World Cup as well as ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs and was a regular member on the national side. However, his weakness against the short-ball, a slump in form, and injuries meant that he did not find a place in the squad on a permanent basis.

Known as a white-ball specialist, Suresh Raina’s figures in ODI’s and T20I’s are just staggering. Since his debut in 2005, Raina has featured in 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national team. The left-handed batsman has registered 5,615 ODI runs at a healthy average of 35.31 in ODIs and stacked up 1,605 T20I runs at an average of 29.18 in the shortest format of the game.