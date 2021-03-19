EAG Vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA President's Cup 2021 Preview

The KCA Eagles will take on the KCA Royals in the 27th match of the Kerala Cricket Association President's Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on March 20, 2021. Here is our EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction, EAG vs ROY Dream11 team and EAG vs ROY Dream11 top picks.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With just four group-stage matches left, the KCA Eagles will go up against the KCA Royals for a place in the playoffs of the Kerala Cricket Association President's League 2021. The Eagles have blown hot and cold through the season, winning just three games out of eight. This puts in then fifth place on the points table with just 6 points and a net run rate of -0.364. With the Tigers in 4th place with 6 points and just one match left and the Tuskers in the last place with 6 points and two games left, the Eagles will have to win both their remaining matches and hope that the other teams' results go their way if they want to make it to further.

Meanwhile, this will be the last group stage game of the tournament for the KCA Royals, who are in third place on the table with 10 points. Though they may be able to qualify even with a loss in Saturday's game, the team will hope not to leave thing up to chance and seal the deal by winning this game. This should not be too difficult for the Royals, considering that they have already defeated the Eagles in their first group stage meeting earlier in the tournament.

EAG vs ROY playing 11 prediction

KCA Eagles - Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen (c) (wk), Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Gireesh PG, Akhil MS, Sharafudheen, J.Ananthakrishnan, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Basil NP

KCA Royals - Vishnu Raj (w), Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Harikrishnan KN, Rojith Ganesh, Sijomon Joseph (c), Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Albin Alias, Sreeraj JR, Arun M

EAG vs ROY Key Players

KCA Eagles - Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ashwin Anand, KC Akshay

KCA Royals - Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, JR Sreeraj

EAG vs ROY Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Raj

Batsmen: Ashwin Anand, Mohammed Azharuddeen (C), Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal

Allrounders: Sharafudheen, J. Ananthakrishnan

Bowlers: Sreehari Nair, KC Akshay, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

EAG vs ROY match prediction

According to our EAG vs ROY match prediction, the KCA Royals will win this match.

Note: The EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction and EAG vs ROY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EAG vs ROY Dream11 team and EAG vs ROY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Fancode