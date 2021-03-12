EAG Vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Eagles are all set to face KCA Royals in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The EAG vs ROY match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST at S D College Cricket Ground on Friday, March 12, 2021. Here is our EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction, EAG vs ROY Dream11 team and EAG vs ROY playing 11.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction: EAG vs ROY match preview

Both teams come into the match after losing their respective previous matches in the competition. Eagles have still won just one match in the competition and were beaten by KCA Panthers by 30 runs in their previous match. Batting first, the Panthers scored 145/5 with skipper Sachin Mohan top-scoring for the side with 71 runs. Chasing 146 runs to win, Eagles never really got going and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, which resulting in them falling short of the target. They will look to put that loss behind and focus on the upcoming match.

On the other hand, the Royals faced KCA Tuskers in their previous match and were crushed by 9 wickets by their opponents. Batting first, the Royals were bowled out for just 107 with skipper Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan top-scoring for the side with 36 runs. Tuskers chased down the target with ease with opener Anand Krishnan scoring 51 runs, while Nikhil T remained unbeaten on 49 runs. This should be a great contest to watch.

EAG vs ROY live prediction: Squad details for EAG vs ROY Dream11 team

EAG : Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh PG, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew.

ROY : Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, R Chandran, M Arun.

Krishna Prasad

JR Sreeraj

KC Akshay

Ashwin Anand

EAG vs ROY Dream11 live: EAG vs ROY Dream11 team

EAG vs ROY live: EAG vs ROY match prediction

As per our EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction, ROY will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The EAG vs ROY match prediction and EAG vs ROY playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EAG vs ROY Dream11 team and EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

