EAG Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kodak Kerala T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Eagles (EAG) and KCA Tuskers (TUS) will collide in the 18th match of the Kodak Kerala T20 or KCA Presidents Cup T20 on March, March 15 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction, probable EAG vs TUS playing 11 and EAG vs TUS Dream11 team.
The KCA Tuskers are currently at the third spot of the Kodak Kerala T20 standings with twelve points. Anand Krishnan and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two. The KCA Eagles, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 1-4.
Mohammed Azharuddeen, Karimuttathu Rakesh, KC Akshay, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek Nair, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, Basil NP, Rabin Krishnan, Subin S, Akhil M S, Monukrishna K P, Asif Salam, Gireesh P G
Karaparambil Monish, Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Muhammed Afriedh K T, Afrad Reshab P N, Vignesh Puthur, Nikhil T, Sreenath K
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that KCA Tuskers will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The EAG vs TUS match prediction and EAG vs TUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EAG vs TUS Dream11 team and EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
