EAG Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kodak Kerala T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Eagles (EAG) and KCA Tuskers (TUS) will collide in the 18th match of the Kodak Kerala T20 or KCA Presidents Cup T20 on March, March 15 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction, probable EAG vs TUS playing 11 and EAG vs TUS Dream11 team.

EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: EAG vs TUS Dream11 preview

The KCA Tuskers are currently at the third spot of the Kodak Kerala T20 standings with twelve points. Anand Krishnan and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two. The KCA Eagles, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 1-4.

EAG vs TUS live: EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: March, March 15, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Squad list for EAG vs TUS Dream11 team

EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: KCA Eagles squad

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Karimuttathu Rakesh, KC Akshay, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek Nair, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, Basil NP, Rabin Krishnan, Subin S, Akhil M S, Monukrishna K P, Asif Salam, Gireesh P G

EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: KCA Tuskers squad

Karaparambil Monish, Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Muhammed Afriedh K T, Afrad Reshab P N, Vignesh Puthur, Nikhil T, Sreenath K

EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for EAG vs TUS Dream11 team

KCA Eagles: Ashwin Anand, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen

KCA Tuskers: Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Karaparambil Monish

EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: EAG vs TUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nikhil T

Batsmen: Ashwin Anand, Anand Krishnan (VC), Anuj Jotin, Neeraj Kumar

All-Rounders: Rabin Krishnan (C), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Karaparambil Monish

EAG vs TUS live: EAG vs TUS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that KCA Tuskers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The EAG vs TUS match prediction and EAG vs TUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EAG vs TUS Dream11 team and EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva