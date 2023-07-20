Eagle-eyed Netizens Point Out Comical Flaw During PAK Vs SL Match, 'CTC Vs In-hand Salary'

Sri Lanka and Pakistan locked horns against each other in the 1st Test of their two-match series from July 16 to 20. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to win the opening Test in Galle and take a 1-0 lead into the contest. Saud Shakeel played a crucial role with the bat to help Pakistan emerge victorious in a red-ball match after an year. Shakeel scored a double century in Pakistan's first innings and then followed it up with 30 off 38 balls in the final innings.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan won the first Test match against Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Saud Shakeel's 208 in Pakistan's first innings proved a crucial factor

The second Test match is slated to begin on July 24 in Colombo

Also Read: Dravid Makes Epic Remark On Possibility Of Three India Vs Pakistan Matches In Asia Cup

Netizens point out comical error

During the presentation ceremony after the conclusion of the first Test, Pakistan captain Babar Azam received a $5000 match winner's cheque. However, netizens were quick to notice that the amount on the cheque written just above the numerical amount was wrong. It read, "US Dollars Two Thousand Only." A picture of the cheque is now going viral on social media with fans coming up with hilarious memes and jokes.

Netizens react

CTC vs in Hand Salary 😭 — Hritik pawar (@thatkbcguy) July 20, 2023

IMF-Pakistan situation aptly described.. — Bharat Mahesh (@bharat20mahesh) July 20, 2023

It means even 2000 feels like 5000 for Pak right now — Curious jeevi (@curiousjeevi) July 20, 2023

😂😂 this is business 😂😂 — sathish (@SahanaTami66456) July 20, 2023

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan To Host Only 4 Out Of 13 Matches, Knockouts And Final To Be Played In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 312 runs courtesy of a century from Dhananjaya de Silva. Angelo Mathews contributed with 64 off 109 runs. None of the other Sri Lankan batters were able to cross the 50-run mark. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed picked up three wickets each to their names.

Pakistan then managed to put on 461 runs thanks to a partnership between Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman. Ramesh Mendis registered a five-wicket haul, while Prabath Jayasuriya picked up three wickets under his belt. Sri Lanka scored 279 runs in their second innings, setting Pakistan a target of just 131 runs. Pakistan chased down the total with 4 wickets in hand.

Image: AP