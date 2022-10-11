Last Updated:

EAM Jaishankar Meets Australian Cricket Legend Steve Waugh; Gifts Him Tendulkar's Portrait

EAM Dr. S Jaishankar met with Australian cricket Steve Waugh at the Sydney Cricket Ground and gifted him a portrait of Sachin Tendulkar.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is currently on his two-day-long Australia tour to bolster India's ties with the nation on the defence and economic fronts. However, Dr. Jaishankar is also exploiting the soft power of sports, particularly cricket, which has widespread popularity in both countries. On the second day of his visit, he met with former Australian captain Steve Waugh at the Sydney Cricket Ground and gifted him Sachin Tendulkar's portrait.

EAM S Jaishankar meets Steve Waugh

"Cricket is one of the many bonds that connect India & Australia. Took time out to visit SCG and meet a living legend, Steve Waugh", Dr. Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. "Appreciated his warm sentiments for India, both on cricket & otherwise. Particularly taken in by the recounting of his experiences with (Sachin Tendulkar)".

Prior to this, he also met with Australia's Deputy PM Richard Marles on his first day in Canberra and gifted him a bat signed by Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli. "Exchanged views on regional and global security. Our growing defence and security cooperation ensures a peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific", Dr. Jaishankar captioned his post. 

Marles also expressed his elation after his meeting as he wrote, "There are many things which bind us, including our love of cricket. Today, he surprised me with a signed bat from cricket legend Virat Kohli".

This, however, was not the first time Dr. Jaishankar took along a bat signed by Virat Kohli. During his Australia earlier this year, gifted a similar bat to his former counterpart, Marise Payne, during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground with foreign ministers of QUAD countries-- the US, Japan, Australia and India.

