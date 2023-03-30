IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 31, 2023, with the opening encounter all set to be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The match will witness MS Dhoni's men take on Hardik Pandya's troops at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the most anticipated season opener between CSK vs GT, here's a brief look at some early predictions of players who can win the 'Orange Cap', 'Purple Cap', and the 'Most Valuable Player' award.

Who can wear the 'Orange Cap' in IPL 2023?

The orange cap for the Indian Premier League 2022 went to Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler as he smashed a record 863 runs in 17 Indian Premier League 2022 innings at a strike rate of 149.05. Buttler's performance included four hundred and four half-centuries which also helped his team win many matches in the tournament. If we take a look at Jos Buttler's recent international form he can wear the orange cap once again in Indian Premier League 2023 but will have some tough competition from the likes of Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis and many others.

Predicted winner: Jos Buttler

Who will win the 'Purple Cap' in IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals' s bowler Yuzvendra Chahal had the purple cap in the IPL 2022 wherein he picked up 27 wickets from 17 matches. The Indian leggie also claimed a valuable hat-trick in a group match against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Chahal has been in average form in the recent matches for Team India, seeing his quality and variations the Haryana leg spinner can win yet another 'purple' cap for the man in purple. The IPL this time around repeats in the home and away format and this will be a huge boost to all the contesting teams. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Sunil Narine (KKR), and others will look to exploit their home conditions and win the coveted cap.

Predicted winner: Yuzvendra Chahal

Who will end up being the 'Most Valuable Player' of the 16th edition?

Though Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler grabbed the 'Most Valuable Player' in the IPL 2022 other than Buttler there is one more player who is in contention to win the MVP award. Sam Curran was bought by Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction at a price of INR 18.50 crores. Curran didn't play in IPL 2022 and had a brilliant 2022 T20 World Cup due to which he was adjudged with the Player of the Tournament award. Apart from this he was one of the key matchwinners for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 and looking at his past performance he can win the MVP award in IPL 2023.

Predicted winner: Sam Curran

Teams who can qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs?

Ahead of the CSK VS GT match a look at which teams can qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs:

Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals

Other than these names there can be other players as well who can win the top awards at the IPL 2023 with their performance.