Former Indian cricketer Erapalli Anantharao Srinivas Prasanna has expressed his thoughts on Virat Kohli announcing his decision to step down as India's Test skipper. On Saturday, Kohli took to his social media handles and announced his decision to hang his boots as the skipper, a day after losing to South Africa 1-2 in the three-match series.

Notably, Kohli decided to step down from the leadership position almost three months after stepping down from captaincy in T20 cricket, and a little over a month after he was removed from his captaincy role in ODIs by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Talking about Virat Kohli's decision to resign as India's Test skipper, EAS Prasanna, during an exclusive interview with Republic TV, said:

"Well, I think it has come as a surprise, no doubts he had everything in his mind to win against South Africa in South Africa, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But the decision to step down as a captain is a surprise. The good news is that he will continue to be in the side to inspire the rest of the team and his presence will make a lot of difference if the overall strength of the team is concerned. It is quite evident that any overseas team evaluates the team as Kohli + 10. Kohli + 10 is the equation everyone is looking at, so the presence of Kohli is absolutely important for the Indian cricket team in the next few years. It has been proved that because of his capabilities as a batsman (sic) and as a tremendous cricketing brain, India has won overseas in the recent past, like in Australia, England etc. So, I think in all fairness that one got to respect his decision but his presence will be absolutely necessary for the Indian team".

'History keeps repeating itself': EAS Prasanna

The former cricketer was then questioned if the manner in which the entire episode has panned out could have been avoided. Replying to the question the legendary cricketer said, "Well, it would have been avoided, unfortunately, or fortunately enough he must have realised. Let me be honest, I don’t want to say anything because Indian cricket keeps on repeating itself. Whether it is Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Bishan Singh Bedi, or EAS Prasanna, history repeats and that leaves a bad taste in the mouth for the person on the receiving end."

The former cricketer added that the developments which came out after Kohli announced to step down from captaincy in T20Is put Kohli in a bad light. He concluded his answer by saying these circumstances might have led Kohli to hang his boots as the Test skipper.

(Image: PTI)