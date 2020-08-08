EB Vs GHM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Finland Live Game Info

Empire Blades will square off against Greater Helsinki Markhors in match 1 of the European Cricket Series T10 in Finland on Saturday, August 8. The EB vs GHM Dream11 match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. The EB vs GHM Dream11 match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction, EB vs GHM Dream11 team and EB vs GHM Dream11 top picks.

EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction: ECS T10 Finland preview

This is the opening fixture of the European Cricket Series T10 Finland. The winner of the group stage will directly go into the final. On the other hand, the second and third-ranked team will battle it out in the eliminator to book their seat in the final against the topper of the group stage. Both teams will look to secure a win in this fixture to gain some momentum going forward.

EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction: EB vs GHM squads

EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction: EB squad

Jonathan Scammans, Bhupesh Khoda, Amjad Sher, Ravi Kumar, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raaz Muhammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Muhammad Imran, Richard Savage, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Bipin Khoda, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Ajay Sharma, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Rahul Agarwal

EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction: GHM squad

Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attique, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmed, Kamran Waheed, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waris, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Praveen Kumar, Ronald Peter, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Hamzah Mukhtar, Haseeb Tahir, Ahmed Cheema, Pranjay Arya, Asad Ijaz

EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction: EB vs GHM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scammans (Captain), Ghulfam Nazir

Batsmen: Bhupesh Khoda, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Shahzad Shabbir,

All-rounders: Ziaur Rahman, Ravi Kumar

Bowlers: Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (Vice-captain), Kashif Muhammad, Muhammad Imran

EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction

EB start off as favourites to win the EB vs GHM live match.

Please note that the above EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction, EB vs GHM Dream11 team and EB vs GHM Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The EB vs GHM Dream11 team, EB vs GHM Dream11 top picks and EB vs GHM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

