EBC Vs CAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

East Bengal Club (EBC) and Calcutta Customs Club (CAL) will battle it out in Match 15 of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The EBC vs CAL live action is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 30 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, EBC vs CAL Dream11 team and top picks.

An exciting day of cricket awaits us today. #KalighatClub and #TapanMemorial clash with each other at 3 pm. #EastBengal faces #CalcuttaCustoms in the second game of the day.



Witness the 2 matches live only on the FanCode App: https://t.co/dhiqlrEy8k pic.twitter.com/fDyhYuUIO4 — CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 30, 2020

EBC vs CAL live match preview

The East Bengal Club have had a dismal run in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far. Having played four matches in the competition, the side are yet to claim their maiden win. The team will look to stage a turnaround at this crucial juncture in order to stay afloat in the event.

ALSO READ | Aakash Chopra Believes Hardik Pandya Will Be Promoted Up The Batting Order In Future

Calcutta Customs Club have fared much better in comparison to their opposition. With two victories to their name, the side find themselves at the fourth spot after their first four fixtures. They were handed defeat by the Kalighat side in their previous encounter, and they will be keen to get back to their winning ways with a clinical performance against the East Bengal Club.

EBC vs CAL match prediction: EBC vs CAL Dream11 team, squad list

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: EBC squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Aus 2020: Shane Warne Has Outrageous Advice For ICC To Curb Slow Over Rates In ODIs

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: CAL squad

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Claims Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Don't Fit Into India's ODI Team?

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for EBC vs CAL playing 11

K Lal

S Chakraborty

A Nandy

B Amit

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction: EBC vs CAL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: S Bal

Batsmen: A Das, S Gupta, R Khaira

All-rounders: K Lal (c), B Amit, A Nandy (vc)

Bowlers: S Chakraborty, M Kumar, K Seth, A Semiwal

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Reveals Reason Behind 2nd Century In A Row Vs India Nearly 'not Happening'

EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction

According to our EBC vs CAL match prediction, Calcutta Customs Club will win the contest.

Note: The EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction and EBC vs CAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EBC vs CAL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: CAB Cricket Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.