EBC Vs CAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

East Bengal Club (EBC) and Calcutta Customs Club (CAL) will battle it out in Match 15 of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The EBC vs CAL live action is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 30 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our EBC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, EBC vs CAL Dream11 team and top picks.
An exciting day of cricket awaits us today. #KalighatClub and #TapanMemorial clash with each other at 3 pm. #EastBengal faces #CalcuttaCustoms in the second game of the day.— CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 30, 2020
Witness the 2 matches live only on the FanCode App:
The East Bengal Club have had a dismal run in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far. Having played four matches in the competition, the side are yet to claim their maiden win. The team will look to stage a turnaround at this crucial juncture in order to stay afloat in the event.
Calcutta Customs Club have fared much better in comparison to their opposition. With two victories to their name, the side find themselves at the fourth spot after their first four fixtures. They were handed defeat by the Kalighat side in their previous encounter, and they will be keen to get back to their winning ways with a clinical performance against the East Bengal Club.
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.
Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal
Wicketkeepers: S Bal
Batsmen: A Das, S Gupta, R Khaira
All-rounders: K Lal (c), B Amit, A Nandy (vc)
Bowlers: S Chakraborty, M Kumar, K Seth, A Semiwal
According to our EBC vs CAL match prediction, Calcutta Customs Club will win the contest.
