EBC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

East Bengal Club will face Kalighat Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our EBC vs KAC match prediction, probable EBC vs KAC playing 11 and EBC vs KAC Dream11 team.

EBC vs KAC live: EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction and preview

The last time these two teams met each other in the tournament, it was KAC who overcame the EBC challenge by a small margin. This time around, they will be looking to put up a better performance and make it two wins out of two versus their upcoming opponents. They have won three out of their five games and are placed third at the moment.

On the other hand, EBC are rooted at the bottom of the table following a string of losses. However, the losing streak ended in the previous match thanks to a super performance from Shreevats Goswami, who scored a century. This was their first win in five matches and they would like to build on their winning momentum.

EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: EBC vs KAC probable playing 11

EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: EBC probable playing 11

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: KAC probable playing 11

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal

EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for EBC vs KAC Dream11 team

Shreevats Goswami

Mukesh Kumar

Shubham Chatterjee

Sudip Chatterjee

EBC vs KAC match prediction: EBC vs KAC Dream11 team

EBC vs KAC live: EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction

As per our EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, KAC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The EBC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and EBC vs KAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The EBC vs KAC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

