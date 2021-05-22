ECB Agrees To Reschedule Test Series To Accommodate IPL? Fake Media Release Goes Viral

Ever since the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 crisis, speculations around the resumption of the cash-rich tournament have been doing rounds on the internet. On Friday, the rumour mongering climbed a notch higher as a fake England Cricket Board (ECB) press release went viral claiming a change in the itinerary for the upcoming Test series against India to create a window for the remainder of IPL 2021. The fake press release was shared by several sport enthusiasts on social media.

The fake media release claimed that the ECB has accepted the so-called request from the BCCI to reschedule the Test series against India to accommodate the remaining matches of IPL 2021. It further claimed that the fifth Test will be held in October to create a window for the VIVO IPL matches during September. Earlier, media reports had emerged saying that the BCCI has made a request to ECB asking the board to reschedule the Test fixture between India and England to accommodate the remaining matches of IPL 2021. However, the ECB had later clarified that the board did not receive any official request from the BCCI regarding the rescheduling of the Test series.

If anything, this is worse than we feared... pic.twitter.com/sFtLTGkZvE — Being Outside Cricket (@OutsideCricket) May 20, 2021

According to news agency PTI, an ECB spokesperson said that the English board is in regular touch with the BCCI but has not received any official request regarding the rescheduling of the Test series to create a window for the remainder of IPL 2021 matches. The ECB spokesperson said that they talk to BCCI on regular basis, especially regarding the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, adding "but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five-match Test series as scheduled".

When will IPL resume?

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held either in England or in the UAE, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: PTI/IPL/Twitter)

