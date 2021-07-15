ECB Announces 14-member County Select XI Squad For Warm-up Game Against India

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday announced a 14-member squad for County Select XI which will be taking on Team India in a warm-up match at the Emirates Riverside (Durham) in a three-day match, starting from July 20. The ECB also announced that India's warm-up match against County Select XI will be played behind closed doors. Notable, BCCI had requested the ECB for a warm-up match before India take on England in the five-match Test series starting from August 4

Richard Dawson will oversee a County Select XI as head coach, while Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes will lead a 14-man squad which also includes recent Test debutant James Bracey and Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed, who made his Test debut against India in 2016.

As per the ECB's official release, "The squad was selected after consulting with the first-class counties on player availability and to provide some of the high-potential talent from across the county game with the opportunity to test themselves against the ICC World Test Championship finalists."

On the COVID threat looming over the India-England series, the ECB announced that the county players will bridge into a team environment and undergo COVID testing before being cleared to play in the match.

As per the ECB, the match will be available to watch live via Durham County Cricket Club's YouTube channel with ball-by-ball commentary also available on BBC radio.

County Select XI squad

County Select XI squad: Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

Michael Vaughan seeks change in isolation law

After reports of COVID cases were reports among Team India players, Michael Vaughan on his Twitter opined that the isolation laws needed to be changed as he feared 'for the 100 & the Indian Test series.' Outlining Rishabh Pant's COVID positive report, Vaughan further stated that he also had fears over the upcoming Ashes series with the players pulling out unless bio-bubbles and quarantine rules change.

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

