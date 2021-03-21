ECB Announces Squad For ODIs Against India, Confirms Archer Will Miss Initial IPL Games

Just a day after the action-packed T20I series, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 14-man strong squad for the ODI series against India. In a huge blow to the touring side, Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the last leg of the tournament due to an elbow injury. The lethal speedster will also miss the start of the IPL 2021, ECB confirmed on Sunday.

"Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March," the ECB said in a statement.

The squad for the ODI series against India is more or less similar to the T20 series. However, after failing to make an appearance in the T20s, all-rounder Moeen Ali might be roped into the playing XI to partner Adil Rashid - the lone spinner in the squad. The ECB has also announced that Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan will travel with the squad as cover.

England Men’s ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire).

India call-up Prasidh Krishna

An explosive Suryakumar Yadav has been named in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against England after his fireworks at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 4th T20. BCCI announced an 18-man squad for the limited-overs series against the visitors starting from March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has also been named after his power-packed performance in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy while pacer Prasidh Krishna has also earned a call-up to the national side. India will be led by skipper Virat Kohli and vice-skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI series, with the rest of the side remaining the same as for the T20s.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2021

