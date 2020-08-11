Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: ECB Announces Women's Domestic 50-over Competition

The ECB has announced that the upcoming women's domestic 50-over competition this summer will be named "Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy". The ECB has named the trophy after England's World Cup-winning captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint. The tournament is scheduled to start later this month from August 29. There will be a total of eight teams from the new regional hubs which will be participating in the league.

English Cricket: Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy rules

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four. All the eight teams will play a total of six group-stage games and the winner of each group will play the finals on September 26. The finals of the tournament will be played at the home ground of the finalists containing the most number of points. The names of the eight teams participating in the league are confirmed. Central Sparks, Lightning, Northern Diamonds, North-West Thunder are placed in the North group, whereas, South East Stars, Southern Vipers, Sunrisers, Western Storm are in the South.

The detailed schedule of the tournament will be announced on Wednesday. England national team players will seemingly miss the competition due to their upcoming series against South Africa which is likely to start at the end of August. The name of Rachael Heyhoe Flint will be used for only one season as of now. Rachael Heyhoe Flint is a member of the ICC Hall of Fame. She had a very big role in encouraging women's cricket in England.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy: ECB's managing director views about the tournament

Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, said: "I'm delighted that, despite the obvious challenges of Covid-19, we have been able to continue to build the new women's elite domestic structure to the point that we'll see the eight regions playing 50-over cricket this summer, "Off the back of appointing the eight regional directors of women's cricket and awarding regional retainers, we have worked closely with colleagues across the men's domestic game to ensure we are able to stage domestic women's cricket safely and at high-quality venues."

Clare Connor added that Rachael Heyhoe Flint would have been proud to witness the professionalisation of the domestic women's game. Clare Connor stated that Rachael Heyhoe Flint contributed a lot for England's cricket. "Without her work, passion and dedication, we wouldn't be where we are today. It's therefore fitting that this special edition of the competition will be played in her honour," said Clare Connor.

(Cover image source: ICC-cricket.com)