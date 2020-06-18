ECB Pledges Additional ₹340 Crore To Save English Cricket From COVID-19 Impact

The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has announced that it has committed £35.7 million (₹340 crore) to help professional and recreational game recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement follows the earlier decision of the ECB to set up a £61 million (₹580 crore) financial support package. The support package has been announced to mitigate the financial losses caused due to the suspension of the 2020 cricket season due to the coronavirus UK situation.

ECB's plan to distribute the additional £35.7 million

Out of the £35.7 million that has been committed, the bulk of the aid will be released by August 1. £30.22 million (₹288 crore) out of it is expected to be given to 18 first-class counties and MCC. The ECB has agreed to accelerate the part of the payment of the 2020-2021 distribution budgets. Thus, the amount comprises of the early release of the payments from the County Partnership, as well as the £1.3 million (₹12.4 crore) that was promised to the counties forming part of the remainder of The Hundred payments. The recent announcements also include £5.5 million (₹52.4 crore), which will be made available to the counties by the ECB from August 1. This core payment form part of the County Partnership distributions.

ECB continues to provide financial assistance to teams via other sources as well

Apart from this, the ECB will continue to provide access to support professional and recreational cricket. The Emergency Loan and the Return To Cricket Schemes will be used to assist the sport as the coronavirus UK situation improves. The Emergency Loan Scheme aims to provide funding to the clubs to cover shortfalls in cash flow. This will help clubs cover the essential day-to-day running and maintenance of the club till the time cricket remains suspended due to the coronavirus UK situation. Under it, a club will be eligible to apply for a loan of 50,000 pounds (₹47.67 lakh) to cover irrecoverable costs incurred during the 2020 season.

The Return to Cricket Scheme provides assistance to clubs in exceptional circumstances. This can be used by clubs when financial support is unavailable. Other measures initiated by the ECB include a 12-month holiday on loan repayments and making £20 million (₹190 crore) available via the cricket club support loan scheme.

ECB CEO Tom Harrison spoke to the press on assisting clubs during the coronavirus UK situation. He said that that it is the board’s responsibility to protect the future of cricket during the financial uncertainty faced by the game. He also revealed that the ECB continues to work with all the levels of the game and is in the process of mapping out a plan for the future.

The ECB has suspended domestic cricket in England and Wales due to the coronavirus UK situation till August 1. However, the England cricket team will return to action with the England vs West Indies 2020 series. The England vs West Indies 2020 series is a Test series that will be held behind closed doors in July.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ECB_Cricket