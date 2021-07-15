ECB CEO Rules Out Strict Bio-bubbles For England-India Series; Other COVID Norms To Stay

England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison confirmed that strict bio-secure bubbles will not be imposed during the India series due to the negative impact on players' mental health. In an interview with the press ahead of the start of The Hundred tournament, Harrison stated that England players will be kept in an environment different from the previous year in order to help them cope with the mental aspect of biosecurity bubbles. Harrison said players will be given more freedom going forward, including the facility to train outside and socialise with one another in their hotels.

'Restrictions will be lesser than before'

ECB's Harrison also confirmed that players will be allowed to meet with the families during their stay with the team for national duties. However, he stated that players would still have to follow the COVID protocols, adding "It's just that the restrictions will be much less than before". The English administrator went on to say that there are enough protocols in place to mitigate the impact of "inevitable infections." According to Harrison, the ECB will create an environment in which entire squads will not have to isolate in the event of a single COVID positive result.

Earlier, the entire men's ODI squad of England had to be placed under isolation following the detection of seven cases inside the camp a day before their 50-over series against Pakistan. The ECB was forced to assemble a new-look England team for the three-match series against the visitors. According to the governing body, three players and four members of the support staff had returned positive results following RT-PCR tests before the commencement of the series.

Earlier, the Indian Test team was dealt a major blow when reports of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant testing positive for COVID-19 emerged. According to the BCCI, Pant is asymptomatic and is currently self-isolating at a friend's house in the UK. England will play a five-match Test series against India beginning August 4. The ECB is hoping that some of England's men's Test players will participate in the inaugural edition of The Hundred before departing for the India series.

