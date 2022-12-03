ECB Chairman Trolled For Comparing The Hundred To IPL, Says 'it Would Cost A Few Billion'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chair Richard Thompson has opened up on the offer they received from a private equity firm to sell 75% stake in The Hundred. Thompson, while speaking to former England cricketer Michael Atherton on Sky Sports, said the Hundred is worth a lot more than what is being offered by the firm. He went on to compare the Hundred to the Indian Premier League, suggesting that if an IPL team is worth a billion then they would need quite a few billion to sell the tournament.

"If IPL is worth a billion then we’d need quite a few billion to sell the summer. We have received an offer, and I can’t comment on the actual offer. I would not be surprised if there are other offers. There’s a feeding frenzy in broadcasting rights of tournaments at the moment, so that reality of more interest in the game is bound to materialise. I’m determined we’re not going to be opportunistic about this, we’re going to be strategic. The tournament’s only two years old," Thompson told Sky Sports.

'Nobody knows about The Hundred in India'

Earlier, it was reported that private equity firm Bridgepoint Group had approached the ECB with a £400 million offer to buy a 75% stake in The Hundred. However, the proposal was not accepted by the ECB as the board feels that the tournament is worth a lot more than what is being offered. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans took to social media to troll Thompson for comparing the Hundred with the IPL.

Why WI Vs Aus not on TV? Cos not enough viewers. No ads. They can't recover anything without selling subs.



Nobody knows about The Hundred in India, bar 1% geeks on twitter. No chance of ads. 400 million pound is a very kind offer. Would take the investor years to break even. — IPL 2022 (@iplthebest) December 3, 2022

Just wait until the IPL Franchise owners move in. Individually they will probably acquire each of the Hundred franchises. They may add two as IPL now has ten franchises. Effectively the IPL franchises will control short form cricket in U.K. They will want high summer. — Paddy Briggs (@PaddyBriggs) November 26, 2022

Lol. Ipl net worth is 5.9 billion USD. — Harry R (@Harry2679) November 26, 2022

"If the IPL [Indian Premier League] is worth a billion then we’d need quite a few billion to sell the summer."



What does this mean? Is ECB Chief valuing hundread more than the IPL? https://t.co/j66QLpFLKo — IPL Media Rights (@iplmediarights) December 3, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new teams added to the IPL roster last year, was sold for nearly a billion dollars in a closed bid organised by the BCCI. Earlier this year, the IPL digital and TV rights were sold for nearly $6 billion, making IPL one of the richest sports properties in the world, placing it with the likes of NFL and EPL. This may be one of the reasons why the Indian cricket fans trolled the ECB chief for comparing the Hundred to the IPL.

Image: ECB/IPL