ECB Confirms Cancellation Of England Vs India 5th Test At Old Trafford Amid COVID Concerns

The fifth and final Test match between India and England has been cancelled with immediate effect due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp. It so happened that Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive ahead of the fifth Test match as a result of which Thursday's practice session was called off and the players were asked to remain inside their hotel rooms.

England vs India: Manchester Test cancelled, ECB confirms the news

England vs India 5th Test match has been cancelled and this was officially confirmed by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their Twitter handle.

Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford, due to start today, will be cancelled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be canceled. Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team", ECB's official statement read.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course", it added.

Here's how England vs India panned out so far

Currently, India is already 2-1 up in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at The Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs.

Then, India recently crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs. Even if the fifth match goes ahead as planned and England wins, the series will end in a draw as the hosts are currently trailing behind.