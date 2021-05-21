ECB Denies Receiving Request From BCCI To Reschedule Test Series To Create Window For IPL

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made any official request regarding the rescheduling of the Test series between the two countries. Earlier, media reports had emerged suggesting that the BCCI has requested ECB to reschedule the Test series in order to accommodate the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. However, ECB has dismissed the reports of BCCI approaching the board with a request to rearrange the original Test schedule.

According to news agency PTI, an ECB spokesperson has said that the English cricket board is in regular touch with the BCCI but has not received any official request regarding the rescheduling of the Test series to create a window for the remainder of IPL 2021 matches. The ECB spokesperson said that they talk to BCCI on regular basis, especially regarding the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, adding "but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five-match Test series as scheduled".

"We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of COVID-19 but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five-match Test series as scheduled," the ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

The British media on Thursday reported that the BCCI has approached ECB with a request to advance the Test series between India and England in order to create a window for now-postponed IPL 2021. India is slated to play a five-match Test series against England in August. The Test series is scheduled to end on September 14, however, media reports had suggested that the BCCI has asked ECB to shift the last match so it could end on September 7. The window is suitable for the BCCI to conduct the remainder of the IPL matches because as of May 21 no team is scheduled to play an international bilateral series between September and mid-October.

IPL 2021 postponed

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in England or in the UAE, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: PTI/Twitter/IPL)

