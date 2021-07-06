ECB Names Ben Stokes As Captain After Seven ODI Members Test COVID-19 Positive

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that seven members of their Men's ODI team have tested positive for COVID-19. The ECB, in a press release, stated that three players and four members of the support staff have returned positive COVID results following RT-PCR tests on Monday. The English cricketing body said all those impacted by the development have been asked to self-isolate keeping in mind the health and safety protocols imposed by the UK government.

The ECB has stated that, in addition to the seven members who have tested positive, others have been asked to self-isolate because they were in close contact. The ECB further confirmed that the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will go ahead as scheduled with Ben Stokes leading the England side in absence of regular skipper Eoin Morgan. The England board said it will announce a new squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan in the next few hours.

"We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of biosecure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to Captain. We also recognise the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their Men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic," Harrison added.

England is slated to play three one-day internationals and as many T20I matches against Pakistan, starting July 8. The Pakistan national team led by Babar Azam has already arrived in the United Kingdom, where they are getting match-ready for their upcoming series. England recently played a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, where Eoin Morgan and his men handed the island nation a humiliating defeat in all matches, except for one that was washed out due to rain.

