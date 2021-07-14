ECB Outline The Hundred's Playing Conditions; Teams To Lose Fielder For Slow Over Rate

A new format of cricket is set to be played in couple of days as 'The Hundred' will officially get underway. The new format will also see a set of new rules the announcement regarding which was done by England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently. The league will have eight teams for both the Men's and Women's competitions, respectively. Each team will play four games at home and four games away from home. At the end of 32 matches in the league stage, the top four will qualify for the playoffs whose structure will be the same as the playoffs for the Indian Premier League. The competiton will get underway with women's match between Oval Invicibles and Manchester Originals.

Playing format revealed by ECB for 'The Hundred' tournament

As per the report by Espncricinfo the number of balls in an 'over' has been reduced from six to five for The Hundred and the umpire will henceforth call 'five' instead of 'over'. Following the completion of five balls over a white card will be shown to signal the completion and mandatory 50-second breaks will be given at the change of ends every ten balls. The batters will be referred to as "in" or "out" during the commentary of a match.

The new change will also see the toss not taking place in the middle of the ground. The report states that the toss is likely to take place on the stage set aside for the DJs and other live entertainment at each venue. A new tactical 'time-out' has also been introduced where the team can take a timeout after the first 25 balls which will be called the powerplay.

DRS will be making its debut for domestic matches in England and a bowler can get to bowl a maximum of 20 deliveries in a match, which could be done either in four chunks of five deliveries each or two of 10. The Kookaburra white ball will be used one for each innings of 100 balls. The teams will be penalised for slow "over-rates" by the loss of one fielder outside the fielding circle from the point penalty is incurred.

In the event of a tied match, one point will be awarded to each team in the group stage, but for the knock-out phase, the contest will be decided by a super over or "super five" as per the new terminology. Provision has been made for a second super five in the event that the first is also tied - as was famously the case in England's World Cup final win in 2019.

