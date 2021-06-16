ECB Sorry For Providing Used Pitch For Historic India-England Women's Test; Reason Absurd

As India's Women team returned to Test cricket after a 7-year-long hiatus to face England in a one-off game, Mithali Raj & Co. have been deprived of a fresh pitch for the historic match. The used pitch, brought to light by England skipper Heather Knight, has led to a massive uproar amongst fans for the treatment meted out to the women's team. Significantly, the English skipper herself called the used the pitch a 'not ideal' before the match began on Wednesday morning in Bristol.

Disappointed with the England Cricket Board (ECB), notable women's cricketers including Isabelle Westbury and Alexandra Hartley also joined the outcry against the 'used pitch' provided. Following the massive uproar, the ECB was forced to issue a public apology, citing logistical difficulties as a reason behind offering the used pitch. In a statement on late Tuesday night, the ECB said that it was 'disappointed' that the India vs England Women's Test will have a pitch that has been used for 37 overs before

Well the women are playing their 1st home Test in 2 yrs on a used wicket, 'cos there was a men's T20 Blast match on it last wk.



"Obviously not ideal," says Heather Knight, ever the diplomat. Tried to change it. Request denied.



I'm not a diplomat: bloody shambles, imo. #ENGvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) June 15, 2021

Hahahahaha of course England’s first home test match for 2 years is on a USED WICKET!!!



Massive moment in the game playing India in a test match… I know, yes, perfect let’s stick them on a used one.



You have to laugh or you will cry.



WHAT. A. SHAMBLES.



🤞🏽🤞🏽 it plays well. — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) June 15, 2021

ECB issues apology

As per reports, the Bristol pitch for India vs England Women's Test had hosted the T20 Blast encounter last week, where 37 overs were bowled. Highlighting that the Test match was added to the calendar in mid-April and the lack of availability of first-class ground, the ECB said that it knew preparing a fresh pitch for the game would be a challenge.

"We are all disappointed that the wicket for the LV= Insurance Test match against India will have had 37 overs played on it. We know that England Women deserve a fresh wicket and we are sorry that we were unable to provide that in this instance," ECB said.

"With the Test only being added to the calendar in mid-April, coupled with the lack of available first-class grounds, we knew a fresh TV pitch was going to be a challenge. We accept that this issue shouldn't have arisen and we will make sure it doesn't happen in the future," the English board added.

India vs England Women's Test

Having won the toss, skipper Heather Knight put India to field first at Bristol in the historic test. The English openers made Indian bowlers work hard for their first breakthrough which wasn't achieved until Taniya Bhatia's tremendous effort in the field coupled with Pooja Vastrakar's delivery, which helped the latter bag Lauren Hill's and her first-ever Test wicket. Tammy Beaumont is currently batting at 55 and has been joined by skipper Knight. India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami has been leading the attack having bowled the most number of overs (14) so far.

Significantly, India women have won all of their last three fixtures in Test matches, and a win in their forthcoming clash will make them the only team to have won four back-to-back Tests in women's cricket. The England side has showcased stunning form this year. They will be high on confidence after their T20I and ODI series win against New Zealand women. India on the other hand have a chance to redeem themselves after their embarrassing loss to South Africa at home.