ECB Vs AAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

ECB Blues will square off against Ajman Alubond in Match 10 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 on Sunday, July 26. The ECB vs AAD Dream11 match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai. The ECB vs AAD Dream11 match will commence at 8:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction, ECB vs AAD Dream11 team and ECB vs AAD Dream11 top picks.

ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction: Emirates D10 League 2020 preview

The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19.

ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction: ECB vs AAD squads

ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction: ECB squad

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Taimoor Ali, Vritya Aravind

ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction: AAD squad

Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Sandy Sandeep, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Zawar Farid

ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction: ECB vs AAD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Chirag Suri (Captain), Muhammad Usman, Sapandeep Singh

All-rounders: Hamad Arshad (Vice-captain), Ali Mirza, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Matiullah Khan, Sultan Ahmad

ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction

ECB start off as favourites to win the ECB vs AAD live match.

Please note that the above ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction, ECB vs AAD Dream11 team and ECB vs AAD Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The ECB vs AAD Dream11 team, ECB vs AAD Dream11 top picks and ECB vs AAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER