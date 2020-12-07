ECB Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
ECB Blues will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The ECB vs DUB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ECB vs DUB live match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, December 7. Here, we take a look at ECB vs DUB live scores, ECB vs DUB match prediction and ECB vs DUB playing 11.
ECB kickstarted their started campaign with a comfortable 36-run win over Abu Dhabi on an opening day. Aryan Lakra and Chundangapoyil Rizwan performed well and helped their side to get over the victory line. Both these cricketers will be once again expected to deliver in the upcoming match versus DUB.
It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020
Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p
DUB, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the day and they will be looking to day the end on a high by winning both their matches. The match certainly promises to be an exciting contest and fans will get a chance to witness a great contest between bat and ball.
Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (c), Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
Muhammad Usman, Adnaan Khan, Bilal Cheema (wk), Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.
Vriitya Aravind
Adnaan Khan
Aryan Lakra
Saqib Manshad
As per our ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction, ECB will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECB vs DUB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs DUB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
