ECB Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

ECB Blues will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The ECB vs DUB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ECB vs DUB live match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, December 7. Here, we take a look at ECB vs DUB live scores, ECB vs DUB match prediction and ECB vs DUB playing 11.

ECB vs DUB live: ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction and preview

ECB kickstarted their started campaign with a comfortable 36-run win over Abu Dhabi on an opening day. Aryan Lakra and Chundangapoyil Rizwan performed well and helped their side to get over the victory line. Both these cricketers will be once again expected to deliver in the upcoming match versus DUB.

DUB, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the day and they will be looking to day the end on a high by winning both their matches. The match certainly promises to be an exciting contest and fans will get a chance to witness a great contest between bat and ball.

ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction: ECB vs DUB probable playing 11

ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction: ECB probable playing 11

Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (c), Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction: DUB probable playing 11

Muhammad Usman, Adnaan Khan, Bilal Cheema (wk), Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ECB vs DUB Dream11 team

Vriitya Aravind

Adnaan Khan

Aryan Lakra

Saqib Manshad

ECB vs DUB match prediction: ECB vs DUB Dream11 team

ECB vs DUB live: ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction

As per our ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction, ECB will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ECB vs DUB Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECB vs DUB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs DUB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

