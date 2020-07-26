ECB Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Fujairah Pacific Venture will come up against ECB Blues in the Emirates D10 League 2020. The match will be played on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Here is the ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, ECB vs FPV Dream11 top picks, ECB vs FPV Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Also Read | TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Emirates D10 League live game info
Venue: ICC Academy Ground
Date: Sunday, July 26, 2020
Time: 10.00 PM IST
This is the inaugural Emirates D10 League tournament hosted by the Emirates Cricket board. Six teams are participating in the competition. These include Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. The matches are being played behind closed doors keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the match will be live streamed on FanCode in India.
Also Read | TAD Vs ECB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D10 League live game info
Fujairah Pacific Venture: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad
ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.
Also Read | CSK spinner Imran Tahir's actual nationality, wife and cricket career in South Africa
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Boota
Batsmen: Taimoor Ali, Chirag Suri (VC), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem
All Rounders: Ahmed Raza, Ali Shan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa (C)
Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma
Fujairah Pacific Venture: Kartik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma
ECB Blues: Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza
Also Read | ICC confirms the cancellation of two more cricketing events due to the global pandemic
ECB Blues are the favourites in the game.