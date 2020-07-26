ECB Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Fujairah Pacific Venture will come up against ECB Blues in the Emirates D10 League 2020. The match will be played on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Here is the ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, ECB vs FPV Dream11 top picks, ECB vs FPV Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction: ECB vs FPV Dream11 schedule

Venue: ICC Academy Ground

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2020

Time: 10.00 PM IST

ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction: ECB vs FPV Dream11 preview

This is the inaugural Emirates D10 League tournament hosted by the Emirates Cricket board. Six teams are participating in the competition. These include Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. The matches are being played behind closed doors keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the match will be live streamed on FanCode in India.

ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction: ECB vs FPV Dream11 team news

Fujairah Pacific Venture: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad

ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.

ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction: ECB vs FPV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Boota

Batsmen: Taimoor Ali, Chirag Suri (VC), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem

All Rounders: Ahmed Raza, Ali Shan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma

ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction: ECB vs FPV Dream11 top picks

Fujairah Pacific Venture: Kartik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma

ECB Blues: Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza

ECB vs FPV Dream11 match prediction

ECB Blues are the favourites in the game.

Note: The ECB vs FPV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs FPV Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: UAE Cricket Twitter