ECB Vs SBK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

ECB Blues (ECB) will square off against Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) in the second match of the evening in the Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction, ECB vs SBK Dream11 team and ECB vs SBK Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: AAD Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live Game Info

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction and preview

The contest will be between two of the best teams in the tournament so far. ECB currently occupy the top spot on the points table having lost just lost one match so far. On the other hand, SBK is second on the points table having played one match less in the tournament so far. Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was ECB who won the match by 16 runs.

Also Read: England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction: ECB vs SBK Dream11 team

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction: ECB vs SBK Dream11 team: ECB

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Also Read: ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 1st ODI Game Info

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction: ECB vs SBK Dream11 team: SBK

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Co. Unlikely To Have India Training Camp Before IPL 2020: Report

ECB vs SBK Dream11 top picks

Here's our ECB vs SBK Dream11 top picks for the ECB vs SBK Dream11 game -

R Mustafa, U Ali, C Suri

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction: ECB vs SBK playing XI

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction: ECB vs SBK playing XI: ECB

Rohan Mustafa, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Matiullah, Mohammad Boota, Arsalan Javed, Junaid Siddique.

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction: ECB vs SBK playing XI: SBK

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

ECB vs SBK Dream11 team

Here's our ECB vs SBK Dream11 top picks for our ECB vs SBK Dream11 team -

ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction

As per our ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction, ECB are favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.

Note: The ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction, ECB vs SBK Dream11 top picks and ECB vs SBK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs SBK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM)