ECB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

ECB Blues will lock horns with Sharjah in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The ECB vs SHA match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ECB vs SHA live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 15. Here, we take a look at ECB vs SHA Dream11 team, ECB vs SHA match prediction and ECB vs SHA playing 11.

ECB vs SHA live: ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction and preview

ECB are currently second on the points table with 6 points from their 4 matches. They have 3 wins and 1 loss to their name and the upcoming match vs SHA gives them an opportunity to challenge for the top spot on the points table. They come into the match following a loss to Fujairah by 6 wickets in their previous encounter and will be eyeing a win in this match.

This will be the first of the two matches of the day for SHA and they will be looking to win both matches and end the day on a high. Coming into this match, SHA beat Abu Dhabi by 31 runs in their previous encounter and they will be looking to make it two wins in a row by beating ECB. Expect an exciting contest between these two teams.

ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Probable ECB vs SHA playing 11

ECB: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

SHA: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed

ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction: ECB vs SHA top picks

Aryan Lakra

Kashif Daud

Fayyaz Ahmed

Faizal Altaf

ECB vs SHA match prediction: ECB vs SHA Dream11 team

ECB vs SHA live: ECB vs SHA match prediction

As per our ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECB vs SHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs SHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

