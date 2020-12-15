ECB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
ECB Blues will lock horns with Sharjah in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The ECB vs SHA match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ECB vs SHA live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 15. Here, we take a look at ECB vs SHA Dream11 team, ECB vs SHA match prediction and ECB vs SHA playing 11.
Also Read: Women's Super League CON Vs STL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview
ECB are currently second on the points table with 6 points from their 4 matches. They have 3 wins and 1 loss to their name and the upcoming match vs SHA gives them an opportunity to challenge for the top spot on the points table. They come into the match following a loss to Fujairah by 6 wickets in their previous encounter and will be eyeing a win in this match.
This will be the first of the two matches of the day for SHA and they will be looking to win both matches and end the day on a high. Coming into this match, SHA beat Abu Dhabi by 31 runs in their previous encounter and they will be looking to make it two wins in a row by beating ECB. Expect an exciting contest between these two teams.
Also Read: Steve Smith Troubled Most By THIS Australian Bowler During Pink Ball Nets Session: WATCH
ECB: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan
SHA: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed
Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Singles Out One HUGE Reason Behind Increasing Number Of Concussions
Aryan Lakra
Kashif Daud
Fayyaz Ahmed
Faizal Altaf
Also Read: Shubman Gill Has STRONG Warning For The Australians Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
As per our ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECB vs SHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs SHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Daniel Sams of Delhi IPL team fame clubs 25-ball 65 to tame Brisbane Heat: WATCH
34 mins ago
Women's Cricket World Cup schedule released
48 mins ago
SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 match preview
53 mins ago
Chris Lynn beats Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell for new record in BBL history: WATCH
54 mins ago
CON Vs STL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Super League match preview
59 mins ago
India Women's full schedule for the 2022 World Cup released, Mithali Raj expresses delight
1 hour ago