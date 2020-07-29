ECB Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live Game Info

ECB Blues (ECB) will square off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the third match of the evening in the Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, July 29 at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ECB vs TAD Dream11 prediction, ECB vs TAD Dream11 team and ECB vs TAD Dream11 top picks.
ECB is currently sitting at the top of the table with 8 points from 5 matches they have played so far. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi are rooted at the bottom with 2 points from 4 matches. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was ECB who registered a 45-run victory after scoring 164 runs in the first innings.
Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind
Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan
Here's our ECB vs TAD Dream11 top picks for the ECB vs TAD Dream11 team -
R Mustafa, V Aravind, C Suri
Rohan Mustafa, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Matiullah, Mohammad Boota, Arsalan Javed, Junaid Siddique.
Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.
Here's our ECB vs TAD Dream11 top picks for our ECB vs TAD Dream11 team -
As per our ECB vs TAD Dream11 prediction, ECB are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.
(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)