ECB's Pet Project The Hundred Set To Receive ₹97 Crore From Unilever As Sponsor?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was earlier set to stage 'The Hundred' between July 17 and August 15 but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused the England board to postpone the tournament until next year. The exciting tournament was to be played by eight teams in separate men's and women's tournaments. Following the postponement of the tournament, the ECB also decided to cancel the contracts of the players who were due to participate in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.

While the tournament may not have got the green signal this year, but the ECB is determined to hold the tournament next year and that is why the board in talks with global conglomerate Unilever over a sponsorship deal. According to the report in The Daily Mail, both the organisations are currently holding talks to finalise the contract.

The Hundred: All important details

The Hundred will involve 100 balls played per innings matches where every over will last 10 balls. A single bowler cannot bowl more than 20 balls in an innings. The bowler can bowl 10 balls in a row or a shorter spell of five balls in a row. The ends will change at the end of every 10th ball.

The first 25 balls of every innings will be the Powerplay period for the batting side. The teams can call out for strategic timeouts which will last for 2.5 minutes. Each team will play four games at home and four games away from home. At the end of 32 matches in the league stage, the top four will qualify for the playoffs and its structure will be similar to the one applied in the Indian Premier League.

ECB looks to get Unilever on board for The Hundred

While the ECB is in a financial crisis off late due to COVID-19, the report states that the deal could be £10 million (₹97 crore) per annum for a duration of five years. The deal would see Unilever’s brands such as Kwality Wall’s Ice Cream, Sure Deodorants and Persil washing powder, sponsoring 'The Hundred' competition. The Hundred currently has sponsorship deals with health and lifestyle company Vitality, food brand KP Snacks, cap and apparel specialists New Era and kit supplier New Balance.

CPL 2020 bring Lifebuoy on board as sponsors

While ECB is currently holding talks with Unilever over the sponsorship for the inaugural season of The Hundred, the CPL 2020 has already roped in a lot of sponsors for the ongoing season. So far, the CPL 2020 tournament has bagged sponsorship from Turbo (Official Energy Drink), Oasis (Official Water), Rainforest Seafoods (Official Protein) and Degree (Deodorant).

Global hygiene brand Lifebuoy, which has Unilever as its parent company, was the latest brand to join the bandwagon as they signed with CPL 2020 as their official hygiene partner. This won't be the company's first tie-up with any cricketing activities, recently they collaborated with the likes of the Pakistan cricket team and the West Indies cricket team during their tours to England.

England vs Australia 2020

England are set to Australia in the white-ball format. The England vs Australia 2020 series will witness both the face each other in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs, which are scheduled to start from September 4 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The England vs Australia 2020 series will also allow the ECB to complete all 18 international fixtures it had scheduled before the COVID-19.

Image credit: ECB /The Hundred / Twitter