ECC Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

Empire CC will square off against Bengal Tigers CC in the upcoming clash in the Finnish Premier League at Kerava National Cricket Ground. ECC are currently top of the Finnish Premier League table with 12 points to their name. They have managed to win all the six games they've played in the tournament. As for BTC, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with 2 wins and a draw in five games. They have managed to bank a total of 5 points.

The ECC vs BTC match will commence on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction, ECC vs BTC Dream11 top picks and ECC vs BTC Dream11 team.

ECC vs BTC Dream11 team

ECC vs BTC Dream11 top picks

Richard Savage (Captain) Hemanathan Kumar (Vice-captain) Chandra Sekhar Mazidul Islam Mehran Amin Osman Ibrahim

ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ECC vs BTC Dream11 team

ECC vs BTC Dream11 team: Empire CC (ECC)

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

ECC vs BTC Dream11 team: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC)

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs BTC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Empire CC : Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

: Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali Bengal Tigers CC: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam

ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction

Our ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction is that Empire CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction, ECC vs BTC Dream11 top picks and ECC vs BTC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECC vs BTC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Finland Cricket Instagram)