Finnish Premier League T20 ECC Vs BTC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Empire CC will go up against Bengal Tigers CC in the upcoming clash of Finnish Premier League at Kerava National Cricket Ground. ECC are currently on the top spot of the Finnish Premier League points table with 12 points to their name. They have managed to win all the six games played in the tournament so far. As for BTC, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with 2 wins and a draw in five games. They have managed to bank a total of 5 points.

ECC vs BTC live streaming: ECC vs BTC live match Finnish Premier League T20 pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there is a mild chance of rain throughout the match, with the highest probability of rain being 31 percent. The pitch for the ECC vs BTC game has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 is likely to be a par score for this game.

ECC vs BTC live scores: ECC vs BTC live telecast in India and ECC vs BTC live streaming details

The ECC vs BTC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the ECC vs BTC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 match by logging onto Dream Sports' FanCode app to watch each ball of the ECC vs BTC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs BTC live streaming will begin on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs BTC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs BTC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs BTC live scores: Empire CC (ECC) squad

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs BTC live scores: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC) squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs BTC live scores and probable playing XI

Empire CC : Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

Bengal Tigers CC: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/European cricket)